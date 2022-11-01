Submit Release
The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating an arson incident at Malaita Outer Island (MOI).

The investigation was established after a semi-permanent house belonging to the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Sikaiana ward 33 burnt down to ashes on 16 October 2022.

It was alleged that circumstances surrounding the incident is believed to be an on growing concern by the islanders over shipping issues which affected the people of Sikaiana Island, with no food and basic goods to sustain the people of Sikaiana.

Director NCID Superintendent Michael Bole said seven suspects were transported to Honiara for further dealings while police will thoroughly investigate the matter to obtain good evidence to lay charges on those suspects.

Superintendent Bole appealed to people of MOI to assist police with information to deal with the suspects. Police need strong evidence to further proceed on with laying of charges against them.

You just read:

Semi-permanent house burnt down to ashes, police investigate

