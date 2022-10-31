MEDIA RELEASE: Sagaga 4 Hosted their First Harvest (Ulua’i Seleselega) as part of their 60th Independence Celebration

On Friday, 28 October 2022, the villagers of the Sagaga 4 district gathered at Nono’a, Saleimoa to celebrate the 60th independence of Samoa. The celebration included the district’s first ever First Harvest (Ulua’i Seleselega) program, where farmers and fishers from around Saleimoa came together to showcase and sell their agriculture and fisheries products. The Sagaga 4 district includes villages of Alamutu, Fatitu, Levi, Lotoso’a, Malua, Nono’a, Salepoua’e, Tufulele and Utualii villages.

The celebration started with a devotional service led by Bishop Vai Faamau Fatuvalu. The Prime Minister, Honourable Fiame Naomi Mata’afa delivered the keynote remarks and raised the Samoan flag to officially open the day’s celebration. Member of the Saleimoa community organized a march-past by each sub-village including students from the various primary and high schools within the district, followed by cultural entertainment.

The First Harvest was then officially opened by the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Honourable La’auli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi. In his speech, he applauded the district’s efforts in promoting agriculture and fisheries development activities.

“Taking ownership of our own developments will allow us to rely on our own agriculture and fisheries resources and not so much on imported goods like meat and other food products”, he stated.

He also mentioned that our local meat can now be exported to American Samoa after discussions and meeting during the Atoa o Samoa talks that was held in the beginning of this month.

He reminded the district that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue to provide technical assistance to further support community development.

The Ministry has provided various fruits and vegetable seedlings and farming equipment for the district farmers.

-ENDS-