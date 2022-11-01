Automotive Front-End Module (FEM) Market : Steel, Composites, Plastic and Hybrid Industry Forecast 2021-2027 AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive front-end module (FEM) deals with a wide range of products, such as air conditioning (A/C) condensers, grille-opening reinforcement (GOR) panels, crumple zones, bumpers with decorative fascia, hood latches, electronics, and wiring, which have wider applications in vehicles. Automotive front-end module (FEM) avoids the use of heavy carriers made up of steel and iron, and is used to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.Therefore, this resultsin smooth running of vehicles and comfortable journey while traveling.Furthermore,increase indemand forautomobile results in the growth of theautomotive front-end module (FEM) market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the salesin theautomotive industry,thus hampering the growth of the automotive front end module (FEM) market.

Theautomotive front end module market was expected to register a significant growth.However,due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future.

Sales play a major role in the vehicle sector and industries are facing low demand due to the pandemic.This is anticipated to eventually decrease the sales of the top companies.

Due to no demand forvehicles in the COVID-19 situation,most of the companies have halted their production.

COVID-19 has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions, which resulted in creating uncertaintiessuch asrecession and low demand.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top impacting factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive front-endmodule (FEM) market are increase indemand forvehicles and change in customer preferences in terms of safety measures.However, high cost and changes inprices of raw material hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, digitalization and increase indisposable income of people providelucrative opportunitiesfor the automotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive front-end module (FEM) market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in automotive front-end module (FEM) market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players - Mahle GmbH, Faurecia, Denso Corp, Hyundai Mobis, Manga International Inc., ValeoS.A., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, HBPO Group, Plastic Omnium, SamvardhanaMothersonGroup

