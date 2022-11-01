Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market : Peripheral Connectivity – Industrial Forecast 2022-2029 AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An endpoint authentication mechanism is used to verify/track the identity of external devices connected to a network, thereby ensuring the connectivity of only authorized endpoint devices. An endpoint authentication is of vital importance for networks that have flurry of remote users. The mechanism is also implemented via an endpoint authentication system, which not only verifies users but also monitors incoming connections of endpoint devices. At present, cars are equipped with connectivity options such as Bluetooth and WIFI, thus rendering them vulnerable to cyberattacks. Hence, it has become essential to invest in a security system, which can prevent malfunction and unauthorized access. This can be attained by installation of an endpoint authentication system that prevents cyberattack and unauthorized access to the vehicle or its peripheral.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2440

Increase in cyberattacks intrusion and the ever increasing demand for security drive the global automotive endpoint authentication market. In addition, growth in regulations for vehicle security and extra benefits given by the insurance companies for cars fitted with endpoint security boost the market growth. However, high price and potential failure of the components of the product restrain the market growth.

The global automotive endpoint authentication market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle, peripheral connectivity, and geography. On the basis of product, it is classified into wearable, smartphone app, and biometric vehicle access. On the basis of vehicle, it is categorized into electric vehicle and PC. By peripheral connectivity, it is divided into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile phone networks. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global automotive endpoint authentication system market.

The report outlines current and future trends to assess overall market attractiveness.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 20172023 is provided to showcase the financial potential of the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2440

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players -

Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, Fitbit Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HID Global Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Voxx International Corporation

Similar Reports –

Transmission Control System Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/transmission-control-system-market-A05983

In-Dash Navigation System Market – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-dash-navigation-system-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.