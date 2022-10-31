Workers’ compensation changes put injured workers first

CANADA, October 31 - The following amendments to the WCA have been introduced through Bill 41:

Fair practices commissioner (FPC)

Establish authority for a FPC with a reporting structure that will enhance independence from the rest of WorkSafeBC.

The FPC will be appointed directly by WorkSafeBC’s board of directors to investigate complaints by workers and employers of alleged unfairness in dealings with WorkSafeBC, including systemic issues. The commissioner will be able to make recommendations for resolving these complaints and will issue an annual report to the board of directors. The commissioner will not review the merits of individual WorkSafeBC decisions, for which there is an existing review and appeal process.

Establishing a more independent FPC with specific authorities laid out in the legislation will help ensure complaints are addressed in a fair, impartial and respectful manner.

Legal duty for employers to return injured workers to work

Establish a clear employer duty to re-employ injured workers and to accommodate returning workers short of undue hardship.

The amendment also requires employers and workers to co-operate with each other and with WorkSafeBC to support the return of the worker to their pre-injury employment or, where this is not possible, to other suitable work. Better return-to-work outcomes for workers support more productive workplaces and can, ultimately, lower workers’ compensation costs for employers.

Independent health professionals (IHP)

Expand access to IHPs by allowing them to be requested as part of an appeal to the external Workers’ Compensation Appeal Tribunal (WCAT), after the avenues to address medical disputes at WorkSafeBC and its internal review division have been pursued.

Currently, workers and employers do not have the explicit right to request an IHP at WCAT if there is a medical dispute on a worker’s appeal.

Interest on delayed benefit payments

Require interest to be paid on compensation benefits that are determined by a WorkSafeBC review officer or WCAT to be owing to a person for 180 or more days. Currently, interest on delayed compensation must be paid only in very narrow circumstances. Interest payable must be calculated in accordance with policies set by WorkSafeBC.

Interest provides a measure of compensation to workers and their families for the opportunity costs of benefits that should have been paid when the worker first became eligible. A worker and their family may have greater need for income to pay off debt or other costs while awaiting payment of compensation. The proposed change will require interest to be paid in more situations than is currently the case, while imposing a reasonable minimum time frame of 180 days.

Claim suppression

Claim suppression occurs where an employer acts to discourage a worker from filing a workers’ compensation claim, or to punish them for doing so through dismissal, discipline or other retaliatory action.

The amendment will add explicit provisions against employers dissuading workers from filing a claim for compensation, with enforcement through penalties under the occupational health and safety provisions of the Workers Compensation Act. This provision will help to ensure that work-related injuries are funded out of the workers’ compensation system as intended, rather than result in workers seeking treatment from the public health system at a cost to taxpayers.

Indexing benefits to full CPI

Restore indexing of workers’ compensation benefits to the full rate of annual percentage changes in the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI). WorkSafeBC will have the discretion to approve annual indexation above 4%, if the percentage change in the CPI exceeds that amount.

Since 2002, cost-of-living increases for benefits have been indexed to the rate of annual changes in the CPI, minus one percentage point, to a maximum of 4%. Limiting cost-of-living increases is unfair to workers and erodes the value and purchasing power of benefits over time.

Increasing the maximum compensation for non-traumatic hearing loss

Compensation for non-traumatic hearing loss is currently capped at 15% of a total disability when there is no loss of earnings, and there is no cap for traumatic hearing loss. The proposed improvement would amend the Act to enable WorkSafeBC to set a higher cap consistent with the evolving science.