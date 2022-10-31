Submit Release
Minister’s statement on Crime Prevention Week

CANADA, October 31 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement recognizing Crime Prevention Week, Nov. 1-7, 2022:

“Crime Prevention Week is an opportunity for communities throughout British Columbia to commemorate the importance of crime prevention and to participate in and raise awareness about community safety programs and initiatives.

“During Crime Prevention Week, we recognize and celebrate outstanding contributions of people and organizations across British Columbia that are committed to advancing community safety and crime prevention.

“Our government understands the devastating impacts that crime, violence and victimization have on individuals and communities. We are working on all fronts to make our neighbourhoods safer with initiatives such as Surrey Wrap, the Civil Forfeiture Grant Program, Situation Tables, the Gang Intervention and Exiting Program, and the Firearm Violence Prevention Act.

“There is still work to do, and dedicated community leaders will continue to be our allies, supporting provincial initiatives in community safety, victim services and policing.

“Later this week, at the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards, we will honour the achievements of dedicated individuals, programs and organizations that are supporting crime prevention, fostering restorative justice and protecting our most marginalized citizens day in, day out.  

“I thank these individuals and organizations for all they do to make our province stronger and a safer place to live.”

