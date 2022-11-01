Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents encountered five human smuggling attempts during a very busy weekend

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents during this past weekend encountered five human smuggling attempts that yielded the apprehension of over 60 undocumented individuals at Laredo Sector.

 From Oct. 28- Oct.30, Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 63 undocumented individuals in an attempt that involved human smuggling utilizing tractor-trailers at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint and while agents were working their assigned duties along Highway 83 and I-35.  

 During these five cases, agents yielded the apprehension of 63 individuals that were all in the country illegally. Record checks revealed that they were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. The undocumented individuals were medically screened and processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

