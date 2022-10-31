"Act local to go global”: the World Heritage Cities Programme celebrates World Cities Day 2022

The 2011 Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape (HUL Recommendation) is a perfect herald for the theme of the 2022 World Cities Day, “Act local to go global”. The HUL Recommendation provides a global approach based on shared principles and tools that supports historic cities in developing sustainable urban models adapted to local conditions.

In line with this vision, the World Heritage Cities Programme, as the Secretariat of the HUL Recommendation, is a global network of focal points at the national and city levels for the implementation of the HUL Recommendation. This network has first come together in the framework of the 2022 UNESCO Member States Survey on the implementation of the Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape with more than 75 countries and over 175 cities officially appointed by the UNESCO Member States. During September and October, 24 online meetings brought together HUL focal points from all global regions, building their capacities for implementing the HUL Recommendation and understanding of the approach advocated by the Recommendation as well as supporting their responses to the 2022 Member States Survey.

At the same time, the platform World Heritage Canopy has been developed as a practical resource for World Heritage site managers, and the national and local focal points as an inspiring collection of concrete local actions on global goals for integrating conservation of urban heritage with sustainable development.

On 31 October, a final round of meetings will help focal points in their final submission of the 2022 UNESCO Member States Survey before 3 November 09:00 CET deadline. A consolidated report on the results of the Survey will be presented to the UNESCO Executive Board in Spring 2023, and published online.

For more information on UNESCO’s celebration of the World Cities Day 2022, please visit World Cities Day 2022.