Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the recent photos of artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea

It is angering to see the continued and growing occupation of China in the West Philippine Sea. Ilang taon na natin pinapanawagan ang paglayas nila sa ating teritoryo pero nagbibingi-bingihan parin ang Tsina.

Matagal na nating alam ang pagtayo ng Tsina ng mga artificial islands sa ating karagatan at alam niya ang ating matinding pagtutol. The Philippines has not fallen short in making the Chinese gov't aware of our assertion, not least by bringing the case to The Hague and securing the 2016 legal victory. Then and there, China should have halted her activities in the WPS.

Ngunit ang tigas talaga ng ulo. China is making it hard for the Philippines and all the other claimant countries in the ASEAN to have a productive conversation and a consensual resolution of the matter. Siya ang may diperensya, hindi tayo, kaya siya ang mag-wasto.

The President had committed not to give up even a square inch of Philippine territory, so I expect that his administration takes definitive action on China's arrogant contempt and disrespect for our sovereignty. Umaksyon na tayo ngayon bago pa tuluyang masakop ng gahamang dayuhan.