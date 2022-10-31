Vietnamese Party General Secretary presented with Friendship Order of China

VIETNAM, October 31 - BEIJING — A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday to present China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping said the Friendship Order was a recognition of the Chinese Party, State and people for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the Vietnamese people for their contributions to the development of bilateral relations as well as orienting and promoting the China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

He highlighted the growing traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries with their political trust strengthened and practical cooperation deepened.

In the process of building socialism in the two countries, the CPC pledged to join hands with the CPV led by Trọng, inherit the traditional friendship founded and nurtured by predecessors including President Mao Zedong and President Hồ Chí Minh, and orient China-Việt Nam for further development, he said.

Trọng, for his part, thanked the Chinese Party, State and people for their sentiments for the Vietnamese Party, State, people and himself.

He said it was an honour for him to be presented with the noble order by Xi, adding that it also showed the Chinese Party, State and Xi's appreciation for the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

The CPV would strive together with the CPC to further develop the ties between the two Parties, countries and people of Việt Nam and China, he stressed.

In the afternoon of the same day, Xi hosted a tea party in honour of Trọng at the Great Hall. — VNS