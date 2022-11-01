Local Organizations Partner To Support The Unsheltered Of Philadelphia
Local businesses are partnering up to support the unsheltered population of Philadelphia stay warm during the upcoming frigid winter.
Businesses do philanthropy every year. Rallie Inc, Black WallStreet and Phila Communications decided that what most businesses do is just not enough. Lets show what the city of brotherly love means.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phila Communications and Rallie Inc, local Philadelphia based businesses, in cooperation with Black WallStreet Restored Inc, are partnering up to support the unsheltered community of Philadelphia this winter season. Starting November 7th, local businesses who register will be designated donation drop-off sites for winter jackets, hats, gloves and blankets.
— Trevor Waldspuger, Phila Communications
The Philadelphia and surrounding community will be able to donate their new or slightly used possessions to participating locations for donations through November 30th. In lieu of physical donations, the partnership has developed a website where donors can make a financial contribution to Black WallStreet Restored or can purchase items off of their Amazon wish-list which will be distributed to the unsheltered population of Philadelphia.
Businesses and the public who wish to become a donation site or to donate are asked to download the “Let’s Rallie” app from their smartphone’s app store. Details on this can be found at the winter drives website, phillywinterdrive.com. For individuals or businesses who wish to not use the app, you can locate a donation site on the drive’s website or sign up to be a donation location.
Philadelphia has over 6,000 unsheltered individuals living on the streets, in tents, or any other means they can find to shelter themselves to some extent. Philadelphia reported that over 8,000 individuals have sought emergency shelter due to winter weather conditions including children and woman. Hundreds of unsheltered individuals die every winter from the cold temperatures and inadequate care.
Phila Communications serves the Tristate area, providing IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure needed to keep our prices affordable and our clients up and running.
Rallie Inc.’s mission is to help local restaurants, bars, shops, and experience-based businesses reach their target audiences in real time and reinvigorate business revenues. The unbiased itinerary generator gives all businesses, no matter what size or how well known, an equal chance of appearing on a user’s itinerary. The Let’s Rallie app presents a business owner-generated marketing tool that will not only transform the way businesses connect with their customers, but also the way that people explore nearby activities.
Black WallStreet Restored wants to spread our message of hope and compassion. We believe that a single action can make a difference in the community, and that collective action can greatly impact the world. Through advocacy and outreach activities, our team works tirelessly each day to contribute their part to the greater good.
Trevor Waldspurger
Phila Communications
+1 215-602-7977
trevor@philacommunications.com
