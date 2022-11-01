Zühlke earns Great Place to Work™ certification for all 3 locations in Asia

Great Place to Work - Zuhlke

Zühlke is extremely proud to announce that it has been certified a Great Place to Work™ in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Being certified a Great Place to work is one thing – really being a great place to work is another. Everyone wants to work in a great environment, but we can’t take it for granted.” — Fabienne Enderlin, Chief People Officer, Zühlke Asia

SINGAPORE, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zühlke is proud to announce that it has been certified a Great Place to Work™ in all three locations in Asia — Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam. Following Singapore's second year of certification, it is remarkable to achieve the same recognition for the other two regional locations in Asia this year.

While achieving record revenue growth in Asia for 2021, Zühlke has maintained and fostered a great company culture in such a high-growth environment.

Great Place to Work™ is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This certification is based on direct feedback from Zühlke employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experiences.

87% of respondents said that Zühlke Singapore is a Great Place to Work.

85% of respondents said that Zühlke Vietnam is a Great Place to Work.

83% of respondents said that Zühlke Hong Kong is a Great Place to Work.

Noteworthy is the very high rating achieved towards justice: 94% of respondents feel that the Zühlke management promotes inclusive behaviour, avoids discrimination and is committed to ensuring fair appeals. Another 90% reported feeling a strong sense of camaraderie, and the same share of voices said that Zühlke provides a safe and healthy environment and benefits that support people’s lives outside the workplace.

"Being certified a Great Place to work is one thing – really being a great place to work is another. Everyone wants to work in a great environment, but we can’t take it for granted. We have consciously decided that we – all together - want to have a great place to work. Everyone is putting efforts into making sure we are a community where we can grow, and are respected, where we are credible and proud of what we are doing, and where we are empowered and enjoy flexibility. Employees and leadership are equally invested, and this is what makes us a great place to work - and a place where our culture can flourish."

- Fabienne Enderlin

Chief People Officer Zühlke Asia

"To continue our strong growth confidently and without leaving our culture behind, we must continue to build stable structures by nurturing new leaders. To achieve this, we welcome and recruit the right minds and develop leaders who can shoulder our growth. It doesn't work the other way around."

- Nhan Quy Tran

General Manager, Zühlke Vietnam

"We have an open culture where our employees can speak their minds. This is only possible with a flat hierarchy and our emphasis on our people. Our leaders invest time in developing the organisational structure that helps us to scale, and a lot of thought is being put to look after our people. At the end of the day, I am so proud, not only of the success stories and wins of our employees, but also of their growth journey and spirit of tackling challenges and obstacles together as a team."

- Joseph Cheung

Head of Digital Experience, Zühlke Hong Kong