ES Bancshares, Inc. Reports Loan Growth of 13% Funded by Deposit Growth of 14%, for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Posts $0.13 Quarterly EPS Increasing Year-to-Date EPS to $0.66

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. ESBS (the "Company") the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the "Bank") today announced net income of $872 thousand, or $0.13 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.





Key Financial Data 3Q22 Highlights Profitability Metrics 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Return on average assets (%) 0.65 % 1.73 % 0.95 % • Net Revenues of $4.5 million including $4.2 million of net interest income and $266 thousand of non-interest income Return on average common equity (%) 8.12 % 22.83 % 12.98 % Return on tangible common equity (%) 8.23 % 23.15 % 13.18 % • Net Income of $872 thousand and diluted earnings per common share of $0.13 Net interest margin (%) 3.27 % 3.34 % 3.63 % Income Statement (a) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 • Average loans increased 8% quarter-over-quarter with average total deposits decreasing of 6% since prior quarter. The decrease can be attributed to the sale of the Newburgh branch location that completed late during 2Q. Net interest income $ 4,242 $ 4,371 $ 4,532 Non-interest income $ 266 $ 2,043 $ 478 Net income $ 872 $ 2,354 $ 1,217 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 • ES Bancshares reports 11.3% asset growth during the quarter. Balance Sheet (a) 3Q22 2Q22 3Q21 Average total loans $ 456,085 $ 423,431 $ 439,967 • Core conversion was successfully completed during the 3Q Average total deposits $ 431,600 $ 460,624 $ 425,553 Book value per common share $ 6.47 $ 6.37 $ 5.71 (a) In thousands except for per share amounts

Phil Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. commented on the quarter stating, "The organic growth we have demonstrated continues, producing another quarter of solid financial performance for ES Bancshares. The Company saw strong loan growth during the quarter while increasing the non-interest-bearing deposit relationships by 15% comparably. Further, I am proud of the results seen in our Brooklyn locations as we continue to enhance our franchise in an extremely competitive market. In addition, our commitment to the local marketplace and relationships with small businesses was supported by 27% quarter over quarter growth, within our attorney escrow deposit products.



With the rapidly changing environment we remain encouraged by our strong asset quality and our consistent underwriting principles. Both of which have been pillars of the Company driving solid performance the past years. These same principles will allow the organization to weather the uncertain economic times and any change in the business cycle."

Tom Sperzel, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director of ES Bancshares, Inc. added, "We are pleased to be able to grow the balance sheet while preserving NIM and controlling overhead, thus maintaining a strong level of core earnings."

Phil Guarnieri further stated, "We are excited for the strong momentum across our Company as we look to close out 2022 with record earnings and core growth."

Selected Balance sheet Information

As of September 30, 2022, total assets were $561.8 million, an increase of $46.1 million, or 8.9%, as compared to total assets of $515.7 million on December 31, 2021. Loans receivable totaled $478.9 million, an increase of $50.8 million from December 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to higher loan originations fueled by organic deposit growth.

Asset quality remains strong with the allowance for loan loss remaining relatively unchanged from prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.20%, 1.37%, and 1.33% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets were $1.7 million as of September 30, 2022, $1.9 million as of December 31, 2021, and $2.0 million as of September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.31% as of September 30, 2022, 0.38% as of December 31, 2021, and 0.39% as of September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.34%, 0.38% and 0.43%, as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits increased $54.9 million, or 13.8% to $452.9 million as of September 30, 2022, from $398.0 million on June 30, 2022, and $19.3 million or 4.4% from December 31, 2021. The increase quarter over quarter reflects strong adherence to management's strategic plan seeing growth in deposits from the Bank's retail locations supplemented, in part, by brokered deposits.

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 10.33%, 14.71%, 14.71% and 15.96%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." As of September 30, 2022, ES Bancshares, return on average equity and return on tangible equity was 8.12% and 8.23% respectively. Goodwill was $581 thousand as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance Overview:

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $872 thousand, which reflects a decrease of $1.5 million, in comparison to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the second quarter on June 24, 2022, the Bank sold its Newburgh branch location resulting in one-time income of $1,782.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $129 thousand to $4.24 million from $4.37 million at June 30, 2022. The Company's net interest margin tightened by seven basis points, decreasing to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease can be attributed to increased cost of funds and less Paycheck Protection Program income earned. During the third quarter, PPP income was $83 thousand, a decrease of $156 thousand from $239 thousand collected in the second quarter of 2022.



There was a $4 thousand provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a benefit for loan losses of $65 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net recoveries for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $4 thousand.

Non-interest income decreased $1.8 million, to $266 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with non-interest income of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease is a result from the gain on sale associated with the abovementioned branch sale.



Non-interest expense totaled $3.38 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.49 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, or a decrease of 3%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to reduced operating costs and improved NYS Banking & FDIC assessment costs.

About ES Bancshares Inc.

ES Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the "Bank"). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB") while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank's principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our administrative headquarters in Staten Island, New York, and other administrative offices throughout the state along with business derived from our five Banking Center locations and two loan production offices. The Company's website address is www.esbna.com. The Company's annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition

(in thousands) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,481 27,221 59,078 Securities 32,622 33,258 11,192 Loans receivable, net: Real estate mortgage loans 459,916 400,502 378,126 Commercial and Lines of Credit 14,484 16,725 41,879 Construction Loans - 600 560 Home Equity and Consumer Loans 668 2,983 5,187 Deferred costs 3,828 3,269 2,353 Allowance for loan losses (5,760 ) (5,756 ) (5,869 ) Total loans receivable, net 473,136 418,323 422,236 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 3,432 3,433 2,502 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,776 5,628 6,427 Accrued interest receivable 1,975 1,685 1,827 Goodwill 581 581 581 Repossessed assets 117 235 - Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,168 5,134 5,067 Other Assets 8,474 9,219 6,781 Total Assets $ 561,762 504,717 515,691 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 150,677 131,481 149,769 Interest-Bearing Deposits 263,217 246,827 273,876 Brokered Deposits 39,051 19,727 10,040 Total Deposits 452,945 398,035 433,685 Bond Issue 14,000 14,000 14,000 Borrowed Money 35,000 35,000 15,169 Other Liabilities 16,665 15,229 13,590 Total Liabilities 518,610 462,264 476,444 Stockholders' equity 43,152 42,453 39,247 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 561,762 504,717 515,691





ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Loans $ 4,943 4,672 4,771 $ 14,386 15,012 Securities 172 163 91 426 88 Other interest-earning assets 164 157 64 385 202 Total Interest Income 5,279 4,992 4,926 15,197 15,302 Interest expense Deposits 643 347 294 1,284 1,072 Borrowings 394 274 271 939 1,041 Total Interest Expense 1,037 621 565 2,223 2,113 Net Interest Income 4,242 4,371 4,361 12,974 13,189 (Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses - (65 ) (113 ) (178 ) 590 Net Interest Income after (Benefit)/Prov for Loan Losses

4,242 4,436 4,474 13,152 12,599 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 84 88 84 256 338 Loan fee income 83 76 141 300 221 Gain on Loan Sales - - 241 241 248 Gain on Branch Sale - 1,782 - 1,782 - Other 99 97 38 234 48 Total non-interest income 266 2,043 504 2,813 855 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 1,826 1,839 1,721 5,386 4,838 Occupancy and equipment 722 666 689 2,077 1,807 Data processing service fees 345 262 260 867 625 Marketing (35 ) 100 108 173 205 Professional fees 194 205 255 654 498 NYS & FDIC Assessments 14 73 82 169 227 Printing & Office Supplies 45 29 44 118 112 Insurance 53 32 38 123 100 Other 217 280 275 772 844 Total non-interest expense 3,381 3,486 3,472 10,339 9,256 Income prior to tax expense 1,127 2,993 1,506 5,626 4,198 Income taxes 255 639 326 1,220 912 Net Income $ 872 2,354 1,180 $ 4,406 3,286





For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Avg Bal Interest Average Yield/ Cost Avg Bal Interest Average Yield/Cost Avg Bal Interest Average Yield/Cost Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Rolling 3 Mos. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 456,085 $ 4,943 4.33 % $ 423,431 $ 4,672 4.41 % $ 439,967 $ 5,034 4.58 % Investment securities 33,194 172 2.07 % 30,733 163 2.12 % 4,688 31 2.64 % FF sold & interest-bearing deposits 27,240 114 1.68 % 66,337 122 0.73 % 47,495 29 0.24 % Restricted investment in bank stock 1,691 50 11.78 % 2,512 35 5.61 % 2,676 35 5.22 % Total interest-earning assets 518,209 5,279 4.07 % 523,014 4,992 3.82 % 494,826 5,129 4.15 % Non-interest earning assets 19,798 22,566 17,595 Total assets $ 538,007 $ 545,580 $ 512,421 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 32,736 $ 34 0.41 % $ 33,728 $ 34 0.40 % $ 27,577 $ 30 0.43 % Money market accounts 6,589 3 0.20 % 8,539 4 0.19 % 10,226 5 0.19 % Savings accounts 134,132 180 0.53 % 171,387 133 0.31 % 179,428 143 0.32 % Certificates of deposit 117,679 426 1.44 % 98,101 176 0.72 % 71,674 117 0.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 291,136 643 0.88 % 311,755 347 0.45 % 288,905 295 0.41 % Borrowings 35,000 173 1.96 % 15,667 53 1.38 % 24,624 81 1.31 % Subordinated debenture 13,655 221 6.42 % 13,644 221 6.41 % 13,613 221 6.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 339,791 1,037 1.21 % 341,066 621 0.73 % 327,142 597 0.72 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 140,464 148,869 136,648 Other liabilities 14,803 14,395 11,127 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 155,267 163,264 147,775 Stockholders' equity 42,950 41,250 37,504 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 538,007 $ 545,580 $ 512,421 Net interest income $ 4,242 $ 4,371 $ 4,532 Average interest rate spread 2.86 % 3.09 % 3.43 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.34 % 3.63 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 152.51 % 153.35 % 151.26 %



