Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation DC DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D))) ("Dundee" or the "Company") announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released before market open on November 14, 2022, which will be followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on that same day at 2:00 pm ET.



Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Toronto): 416-764-8659

Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 91507280

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/pmjGgEB3Lz0

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) November 28, 2022, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Toronto): 416-764-8677

Encore (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541

Encore ID: 507280 #

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: