International Bar Association Annual Conference to Feature Nine Greenberg Traurig Speakers

Nine Greenberg Traurig, LLP speakers will discuss topics such as global anti-corruption issues, private equity in Latin America, international tax trends, and law firm management during the International Bar Association's (IBA) 2022 Annual Conference, to be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 in Miami Beach. Miami office Co-Managing Shareholder Yosbel A. Ibarra also serves as co-chair of the IBA's Host Committee.

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nine Greenberg Traurig, LLP speakers will discuss topics such as global anti-corruption issues, private equity in Latin America, international tax trends, and law firm management during the International Bar Association's (IBA) 2022 Annual Conference, to be held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 in Miami Beach. Miami office Co-Managing Shareholder Yosbel A. Ibarra also serves as co-chair of the IBA's Host Committee.

The IBA Annual Conference attracts about 6,000 attendees and is the leading conference for legal professionals worldwide to meet, share knowledge, build contacts, and develop business, according to the IBA's website.

"We're excited to welcome the IBA to Miami, where Greenberg Traurig was founded and where we remain one of the most established and trusted law firms. It's only fitting that the conference is being held in Miami -- a dynamic legal market that is evolving to respond to the changing business climate of this global destination," said Ibarra and Jaret L. Davis, the co-managing shareholders of the firm's Miami office.

The conference will welcome lawyers from over 130 jurisdictions and more than 2,500 law firms and corporations. It will feature more than 200 working sessions and committee sessions discussing topics such as law firm management, international relationships, ethics, the future of the legal profession, and the rule of law.

"As the world becomes increasingly more global, clients want lawyers who understand their business needs and have deep industry knowledge," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig's chief executive officer. "We are one unified global firm that excels by combining our presence in fast-growth markets like Miami with critical mass in the largest business centers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East."

As one of the law firms on the IBA Host Committee, Greenberg Traurig also has organized over 20 events to be held throughout the conference.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys and business staff will share their knowledge during program sessions on a variety of topics, from product liability and illegal gambling prosecution to private equity and hotel acquisitions.

Below is a list of Greenberg Traurig speakers and their corresponding panels. All events will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach:

Panel: "Product Liability in the 21st Century – EU, US, and Elsewhere"

Date and time: Oct. 31 at 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Location: Room 209

Panel: "Global Anti-corruption Update"

Date and time: Oct. 31 at 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Location: Room 233

Kyle R. Freeny , White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice Shareholder, Washington, D.C. office, and former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section

Panel: "Prosecuting Illegal Gambling in an International Context: Legal and Enforcement Challenges and Remedies"

Date and time: Nov. 1 at 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Room 234

Panel: "Challenges and Pitfalls of Franchising and Distribution in Latin America"

Date and time: Nov. 1 at 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Room 211

Panel: "Coming and Going Part 2: Bye Bye America – Do I Need to Rethink My Estate Plans?"

Date and time: Nov. 2 at 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Room 210

Yosbel A. Ibarra , Co-Managing Shareholder and Corporate Practice Shareholder, Miami office

Panel: "Partner Performance and Financial Rewards: How Do I Get the Partners to Do What They Say They Will Do?"

Date and time: Nov. 2 at 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Location: Room 229 B

Antonio Peña, Latin America Practice Co-Chair and Corporate Practice Shareholder, Miami office

Panel: "Private Equity and Venture Capital in Latin America in the Aftermath of the Pandemic – The New Wave?"

Date and time: Nov. 2 at 4:15-5:30 p.m.

Location: Room 207

Samantha Ahuja , Real Estate Practice Shareholder, Washington, D.C. office

Panel: "Key Considerations in Hotel Acquisitions – A Comparative Review"

Date and time: Nov. 3 at 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Location: Room 206

Marla Grant , attorney development manager, Miami office

Panel: "Law Firm Business Development"

Date and time: Oct. 31 at 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Location: Room 208

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP