LTI announces the World's Best Luxury Hotel Brands 2022

Welcome to our annual World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brands report.

This is not just another World's Best list. LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence – has taken the past 12 months to apply the perfect assessment process: a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.

This year, our algorithm has 128 touch points relevant to the luxury hotel sector. Each has its own weighted score value with a total maximum accumulative score of 4628.

The touch points relate to overall brand performance, not the performance of individual properties. The focus is on a brand’s ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff.

Continuing investment and how it’s used is also a major factor – particularly for new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones.

Here are this year’s results, reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets:

1. Six Senses 82.6% (1)

2. Mandarin Oriental 81.0% (2)

3. Rosewood 80.3% (9)

4. Auberge 78.8% (3)

5. Aman 77.3 4% (4)

6. Oetker Collection 75.7% (7)

7. One&Only 75.0% (6)

8. Belmond 74.7% (5)

9. Four Seasons 71.2% (8)

10. Viceroy 70.9% (11)

11. Rocco Forte 69.4% (New Entry)

12. COMO 69.1% (10)

• Other brands that rated sufficiently to be monitored throughout the year are (in alphabetical order): Alila, Anantara, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Leela, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Peninsula, Ritz Carlton, Shangri-La, Soho House, Raffles, Red Carnation, St. Regis, Taj, The Luxury Collection.

• Brands that currently have less than ten properties (our minimum requirement) but rate highly when applying our algorithm are (in alphabetical order): Airelles, Althoff Collection, Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, JK Place, La Reserve, Maybourne, Montage, Nikki Beach, Pendry, Soneva, Virgin Limited Edition.

About The World’s Best Luxury Brands ReportNo other organisation connects with the global luxury hotel industry as LTI does. Our researchers engage with everyone from CEOs of the brands we have rated to thousands of managements, staff and guests. This is all part of the process for creating destination-led reports for our members – affluent, discerning travellers – but it also allows us to create this unique report.Every year the process starts again – so the results from previous years have no bearing on the following year. This inevitably leads to volatility in each year’s results, but this is a dynamic sector, and we want to reflect what is really happening out there.

Six Senses: World’s Best Luxury Hotel BrandWe continue to be very impressed with Six Senses. It delivers an authentic blend of wellness, sustainability, warm hospitality and crafted guest experiences.Also, with Six Senses London and Rome due in 2023 this is an exciting time for the brand and its loyal followers.

New EntriesOnly Rocco Forte breaks in to our top 12, in the year they celebrate 25 years of operating in Europe. They continue to demonstrate all that is good about being passionate hoteliers in the luxury sector.

