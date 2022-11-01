Professionalism, Quality, And Value Becoming Trademark For Chevy Chase Roofing Company

Savage, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, Maryland -

Savage, MD based ROI Construction has come to represent the pinnacle of great service for many local customers. The company works with residential and commercial customers, and the team offers their community a potent combination of technical expertise and exemplary customer service. As such, many now prefer to turn to the Chevy Chase roofer whenever their roofs experience the slightest trouble.

Anyone who has worked with a contractor for any length of time will know that true professionals are few and far between. Most contractors will be eager to claim that their team is the right for any project, and the customer will generally have to take a chance to determine how valid this is. Fortunately, there are certain tried-and-tested methods to gauge whether a contractor is worth the investment before they are ever hired.

One method is to speak with the contractor's prior customers, and ROI Construction is proud to acknowledge that their community generally speaks quite highly of the team. It is a relatively easy task to find a customer via the company's social media platforms and check with them (or better yet, ask a neighbor if possible). On the other hand, a look at their online reviews may yield some useful information. See more here: Roofing Contractor Chevy Chase MD.

Most will be aware that a business listing that only has a few 5-Star reviews should not be taken at face value. ROI Construction, notably, has scores of reviews contributing to their 5-Star average rating on the Google platform alone. An excerpt from one review by Colin O. says, "I recently had my roof replaced by ROI and everything from start to finish was perfect. And ‘Perfect' is a word that should not be thrown around easily in the contracting industry. Our salesman, Justin, was super personable and more importantly knowledgeable throughout the entire process. He answered every question I had no matter what time of the day I contacted him."

Clinton P. mentions in their review, "Not only was ROI the best price, they also had a stellar reputation and a long warranty on their work. They replaced everything, and I mean everything: rotted wood, gutters, downspouts, facia boards, metal coping, attic vents. Things I mentioned that I intended to fix later, they did it and I wasn't charged anything more for it." This customer also says that the company called well before the job even began to make sure all their needs were discussed and officially set in writing, from colors to materials and so on.

Specifically, they explain that a project manager from ROI Construction got in touch to handle all of this, and this individual was their main point of contact regarding all the contractor's future work. The project manager was available any time they needed further clarification on any part of the project, they kept the customer updated regarding progress and they made sure every step of the process proceeded as per the customer's explicit instructions.

ROI Construction explains that the project manager is a crucial part of every project. They give customers a familiar face with which any concerns or inquiries can be raised, and the company says this effectively means a customer will not get frustrated being sent from representative to representative in search of the information they want. This has the additional effect of ensuring the team also knows whom to check with regarding a project's details. There is much less room for confusion, which ultimately improves the project's outcome as well as helps it stay on schedule.

As another review by David E. shares, "Not only did they work within our suggested timeframe, but they finished the project earlier than expected! I have recommended this company to several people already and they too were pleased. They are professional, friendly, informative; they never cut corners — they are always up front with what is best for your roof and your budget. They care about the longevity of your property and will do their best to ensure it lasts for years to come. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UllpDWCsiPE

ROI Construction does both residential and commercial roofing and always provides free inspections, estimates, and insurance claim assistance. More information regarding their services, availability and so on can be found on the official ROI Construction website.

###

For more information about ROI Construction, contact the company here:

ROI Construction

Dominic DiPietro

(410) 724-1678

info@roiconstruction.com

ROI Construction

8312 Savage Guilford Rd

Savage, MD 20763

Dominic DiPietro