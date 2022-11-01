Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,838 in the last 365 days.

Bernard Lee Sworn In as District Court Judge

Image of Chief Justice Recktenwald as he swears in Annalisa Bernard Lee.

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, administers the oath of office to Annalisa Bernard Lee.

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Annalisa M. Bernard Lee was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the Second Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Oct. 28 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Maui Bar Association President Leslee D. Matthews; Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission member Paul M. Ueoka; and State Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran.

Bernard Lee has been assigned as a District Court Judge. She will serve a six-year term.

Image of Second Circuit Court judges and Chief Justice Recktenwald.

Front row, from : Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill, Judge Kirstin M. Hamman, Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee, and Judge Adrianne N. Heely. Back row, from left: Deputy Chief Judge Blaine J. Kobayashi, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald, Judge Kelsey T. Kawano, Judge James R. Rouse, and Judge Christopher M. Dunn.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Bernard Lee Sworn In as District Court Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.