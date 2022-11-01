Bernard Lee Sworn In as District Court Judge

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, left, administers the oath of office to Annalisa Bernard Lee.

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Annalisa M. Bernard Lee was sworn in as Judge of the District Court of the Second Circuit before colleagues, special guests, family, and friends – many of whom watched remotely.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the Oct. 28 ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube channel.

Guest speakers were: Maui Bar Association President Leslee D. Matthews; Hawaii State Bar Association President Shannon S. Sheldon; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Summer M.M. Kupau-Odo; Judicial Selection Commission member Paul M. Ueoka; and State Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran.

Bernard Lee has been assigned as a District Court Judge. She will serve a six-year term.

Front row, from : Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill, Judge Kirstin M. Hamman, Judge Annalisa M. Bernard Lee, and Judge Adrianne N. Heely. Back row, from left: Deputy Chief Judge Blaine J. Kobayashi, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald, Judge Kelsey T. Kawano, Judge James R. Rouse, and Judge Christopher M. Dunn.