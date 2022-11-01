BCI being the Core Direction of Metaverse, WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Seizes the Chance

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse as an advanced concept has a very forward-looking significance. Because of its own strong "attraction", each enterprise still inexhaustible force layout. The "Metaverse" concept seems to ignite the whole earth, "the next stop of the Internet is Metaverse", becoming the most popular conjecture in the market. Whether it is Metaverse or true Internet, virtual reality, or web3.0, the final analysis is the vision of the future, and the discussion of Metaverse needs to introduce the time dimension. After the development of a particular stage of the Internet, the brain-computer interface can bring Metaverse experience will be revolutionary.

What is BCI technology?

Brain-Computer Interface, BCI, refers to an information communication established between the human brain and external equipment channel, making the brain and computer or other external devices, through the brain-computer interface read brain electrical signals, the brain information read, output, copy, download, can also simulate the human brain memory generation mode, reverse input, upload, modify, and can even change the brain's memory, thinking and cognition, realize the direct interaction of brain consciousness and external devices, To control the outside world without the help of the body's muscles and nerves. In a word, brain-computer interface technology is, with the use of computer technology, to realize the mixture of human brain and computer, that is, brain and computer hybrid technology.

The Mega Metaverse Market

Brain-computer interface technology is recognized as the key core technology of the new generation of human-computer interaction and human-computer hybrid intelligence, and it is even listed as an export control technology by the US Department of Commerce. Brain-computer interface technology provides hope for restoring sensory and motor functions and treating neurological diseases. It will also give humans the "superpower" of —— with the idea of controlling various intelligent terminals. By "upgrading" the human brain will also make us more competitive with AI with a human-level or higher intelligence.

In 2020, the global market size of the BCI will reach $1.46 billion, and the market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of about 14%. The industry market size is large and growing fast, and the brain-computer interface industry has great room for development in the future. In 2020, non-invasive BCI accounted for 86% of the BCI market. At present, restricted by BCI technology, ethics, safety, and other factors, the research focuses on non-invasive brain-computer interface technology is mainly used in medical and healthcare scenarios, and the data show that the market size of BCI accounts for 62% of the medical field in 2020.

With the continuous progress of human-computer interaction technology, flexible brain-computer interfaces are more closely integrated between materials and human tissues, and can quickly exchange neural information, motor information, and environmental information, which is the key technical direction in the future. Furthermore, every change in human-computer interaction is gradually moving from machine-centered to human-centered natural interaction. In the future, we can expect to realize the next-generation human-computer interaction scene such as brain-controlled keyboards and mice.

The Core Development Direction

In recent years, tech companies have entered the BCI industry to promote human-machine integration. BCI has great research significance and the great application potential in rehabilitation medicine, intelligent robots, wearable computing, and human-computer interaction. In recent years, brain-computer interface technology has made great progress and rapid development, and the application field is also gradually expanding.

In addition to Musk's Tesla, the Metaverse holographic AR first stock WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) also had its layout in the BCI technology field. It is reported that it has established the WIMI Hologram Academy, which is committed to exploring advanced technologies through computer AI vision, promoting technological innovation. It has been conducted in BC holographic computing, BC holographic communication, BC micro integration, BC holographic cloud, and other aspects of research. At the same time, WiMi has great expectations for the future of brain-computer interface + Metaverse. WIMI also pays great concern to AR technology and virtual human, which is widely regarded as one of the important fulcrums for the layout of Metaverse.

As the Metaverse application scenarios become clearer, the future development direction of VR / AR / BCI is gradually becoming clear. The BCI can integrate microdisplays, sensors, chips, and algorithms with VR/AR to form a new platform for the next generation of human-computer interaction. At present, WIMI's AR and AI technologies stack them with real space to fully realize the integration. Applications in the Metaverse era emphasize more immersion and interaction than those in the mobile Internet era. The company achieves a high sense of immersion that can be obtained through richer sound and painting effects and more dimensions of sensory interaction.

With the ultimate Metaverse coming, brain-computer interfaces will be the last piece of the puzzle to achieve this goal. However, the Brain-computer interface is still in its infancy and experimental stage. Therefore, the synchronization of scientific ethics and law construction is crucial, although in a short period the brain-computer interface facing various ethical and legal problems may not be able to fully answer, we need to meet and seriously as soon as possible, pay attention to the establishment and improvement of the control system, in the brain-computer interface and other emerging technology with applause at the same time, also want to keep the necessary awe and caution.

