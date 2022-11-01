The Decision Maker to partner up with the international initiative, “Restart of The Greek Economy”.

The Decision Maker

The contribution of the USA to the economic development and stability of the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace region.

LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 11 October, The Decision Maker announced a unique media partnership with the International Initiative, “ Restart of The Greek Economy ”. A conference during which, the contribution of the USA to the economic development and stability of the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace region, will be discussed, is organised by Digi Nom and AHEPA, “ORFEUS”, HJ-20 Komotini Chapter and Saint Andrew Chapter, HJ25. It will take place at the Komotini Music Hall, on 5 November 2022.It is under the Auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (General Secretariat of International Economic Affairs & General Secretariat of Public Diplomacy & Greek Diaspora), the Ministry of Development & Investment, the Ministry of the Environment & Energy, the Ministry of Rural Development & Food, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Immigration & Asylum and other State and Semi State Entities.According to Enterprise Greece, Greece welcomed a remarkable rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of 90.2% in 2021.Compared to €2.8 billion (€2,813 million) in 2020, the Bank of Greece estimates that net foreign direct investment inflows to Greece increased to more than €5.3 billion (€5,350 million) in 2021.This is a new record (the greatest net influx of FDI since 2002), demonstrating both the Greek economy's promising future and the effectiveness of the nation's attempts to draw in international capital. In addition, net FDI inflows in 2018 were 19.3% greater than in 2019—the year before the COVID pandemic—which was also a record year for Greece, bringing in more than €4 billion (€4,484 million) in FDI.In December 2018, the United States and Greece began a Strategic Dialogue that focuses on people-to-people relations, commerce and investment, energy, law enforcement and counterterrorism, and regional cooperation. Greece, a regional leader and longstanding North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, has been a crucial ally of the United States in fostering regional security, stability, and economic growth, paving the way for the western Balkans to join the EU, and assisting in the diversification of Europe's energy sources.Given the upgrade of the capabilities of Alexandroupolis with its port being in the transformation process into another strategic point similar to the one in Souda, Crete, the conference will highlight the contribution of the USA to the economic development and stability of the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace region.The English version of the live broadcast in the U.S.A, Canada and Australia will be available via www.bcimediainc.com , while the Greek one via www.opentv.gr Mr. Angelos Tsigkopoulos , Publisher and Managing Director of "The Decision Maker" magazine and Founder & CEO of Diorasis Capital, stated: "We are delighted to support an event which highlights the restart of a very promising market in Europe. We always aim to keep our decision makers audience up-to-date and present them with views of their peers, facilitating their investment strategies”.Mr. Dimitris Moutousis, Chairman of the International initiative, "Restart of the Greek Economy" and President of the AHEPA, stated: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to partner with The Decision Maker, during our efforts to highlight the rebirth of the Greek economy and to attracting further foreign investors. We’re always looking to reach decision making audiences and deliver the latest market intelligence and best-possible networking opportunities.”The Decision Maker is a subscription-only business magazine published quarterly by Diorasis Capital in London, UK. It provides decision makers with decision analysis content in a form of P.E.S.T. analysis, whose variables used for their decision tree development.Printed copies are distributed at major industry events worldwide, while markets update is available online every hour.Restart of The Greek Economy is an international initiative for the promotion of Greece as a foreign direct investment destination and the development of bilateral trade co-operations.Contact:The Decision Maker PR TeamE: info@thedecisionmaker.coA: Berkeley Suite35 Berkeley SquareMayfair, W1J 5BFLondon, U.K.T: +44 (0) 7934583515###

Restart of The Greek Economy Conference at Grande Bretagne Hotel, Athens, February 2022.