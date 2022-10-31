Transport and communications statistics for September 2022

MACAU, October 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 248,374 as at end-September 2022, up by 1.0% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,737) and heavy motorcycles (107,328) rose by 1.1% and 2.4% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in September grew by 63.4% year-on-year to 1,188 (including 383 electric vehicles), with that of light automobiles surging by 119.0% to 541 (284 of them were electric). In the first three quarters of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles fell by 20.1% year-on-year to 7,423. Number of traffic accidents in September dropped by 18.1% year-on-year to 987, with 344 persons injured. In the first three quarters of 2022, there were 8,207 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,908 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in September increased by 24.2% year-on-year to 403,900 trips, of which light automobile trips (369,307) grew by 26.3%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in September edged down by 0.1% year-on-year to 3,361 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (3,222 tonnes) took up 95.9% of the total. In the first three quarters of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (2,629,746 trips) decreased by 15.0% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (38,850 tonnes) leapt by 79.1%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 5.0% year-on-year to 16,339 tonnes in September. Cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (5,482 tonnes) declined by 51.6% due to adjustments of container business at the harbour; meanwhile, cargo being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (10,857 tonnes) soared by 85.4%. In the first three quarters of 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo inched down by 0.6% year-on-year to 113,314 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 786 trips in September, a decrease of 26.0% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo slid by 30.6% year-on-year to 3,540 tonnes in September, of which inward cargo (341 tonnes) and outward cargo (2,986 tonnes) dropped by 28.1% and 35.2% respectively. In the first three quarters of 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights fell by 35.4% year-on-year to 7,151 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (38,731 tonnes) went up by 19.5%.

As at the end of September 2022, there were 94,500 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.0% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 4.1% year-on-year to 1,197,261; prepaid SIM card subscribers (280,625) dropped by 28.0% whereas postpaid subscribers (916,636) rose by 6.7%. Internet subscribers totalled 693,752 as at end-September, an increase of 4.8% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in September went up by 1.3% year-on-year to 144 million hours, and the total duration in the first three quarters of 2022 grew by 1.9% to 1.26 billion hours.