Response and Coordination Centre calls on employers to allow their workers to take the citywide NAT during working hours

MACAU, October 31 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the epidemic development in Macao, a citywide nucleic acid testing scheme will be launched at 07:00 tomorrow (1 November), until 11:00 on 2 November. To cooperate with this citywide NAT, employers are urged to allow their workers to go to the NAT stations for sampling during working hours. Besides, some general NAT stations will extend their opening hours tonight (31 October) until 01:00 on the following day.

Bookings can be made at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Prior appointment is required and one needs not arrive too early.