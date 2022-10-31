Citywide NAT ends at 11:00 on 2 November; All citywide NAT stations and caring stations open from 07:00 tomorrow; Some general NAT stations stay open tonight until 01:00

MACAU, October 31 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, in response to the epidemic development in Macao, a citywide nucleic acid testing scheme will be launched at 07:00 tomorrow (1 November), until 11:00 on 2 November. All citywide NAT stations and caring stations will be open from 07:00 tomorrow morning. The list of sampling stations and detailed arrangements will be announced soon.

The Centre reminds that all sampling stations operate strictly on an appointment basis. Members of the public who do not have an appointment booking are urged not to go to the sampling stations, as this may lead to crowd gathering. All nucleic acid tests performed today (31 October) - regardless of where the samples were collected or whether they were self-paid or not - will be counted into the present citywide NAT scheme. Hence, those who have had their sample collected today need not repeat the test; however, yellow code holders and target groups of the key area NAT drives still need to satisfy the test frequency requirements previously prescribed by the health authorities.

To facilitate booking for the citywide NAT scheme, some general NAT stations will extend their opening hours tonight until 01:00 on the following day. Bookings can be made at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Prior appointment is required and one needs not arrive too early.