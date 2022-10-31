Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,074 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,890 in the last 365 days.

Smart Visa for mainland visitors to Macao is available, introducing new driving force to Macao’s MICE sector

MACAU, October 31 - According to the National Immigration Administration, from 1 November, the smart visa kiosks at all borders of the country will start providing visa application services for mainland residents to travel to Macao.

The relevant facilitation measures are expected to enlarge the customer base of trade events and economic activities in Macao, introducing new driving force to the market.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will pro-actively prepare for and work in line with the relevant measures, by means including introducing more types of MICE activities on a greater variety of industries, making specific arrangements to better connect the local MICE platform’s advantages to the measures, and improving the commercial efficacy and experience of mainland trade visitors’ participation in Macao’s conventions and exhibitions. In the meantime, IPIM will also put in more resources to connect the trade visitors from mainland to Macao’s four key industries, local featured businesses and local SMEs, which are the core components of the community economy. Efforts will also be made to enhance the “MICE + industry” collaboration and to give full play to the “MICE + tourism” advantages. By supporting the recovery of local economy and different sectors, IPIM aims to extend the “multiplier effect” of the MICE economy to benefit more aspects and sectors of Macao.

For the latest developments of Macao’s MICE industry, please visit IPIM’s website https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.

You just read:

Smart Visa for mainland visitors to Macao is available, introducing new driving force to Macao’s MICE sector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.