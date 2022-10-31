Smart Visa for mainland visitors to Macao is available, introducing new driving force to Macao’s MICE sector

MACAU, October 31 - According to the National Immigration Administration, from 1 November, the smart visa kiosks at all borders of the country will start providing visa application services for mainland residents to travel to Macao.

The relevant facilitation measures are expected to enlarge the customer base of trade events and economic activities in Macao, introducing new driving force to the market.

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will pro-actively prepare for and work in line with the relevant measures, by means including introducing more types of MICE activities on a greater variety of industries, making specific arrangements to better connect the local MICE platform’s advantages to the measures, and improving the commercial efficacy and experience of mainland trade visitors’ participation in Macao’s conventions and exhibitions. In the meantime, IPIM will also put in more resources to connect the trade visitors from mainland to Macao’s four key industries, local featured businesses and local SMEs, which are the core components of the community economy. Efforts will also be made to enhance the “MICE + industry” collaboration and to give full play to the “MICE + tourism” advantages. By supporting the recovery of local economy and different sectors, IPIM aims to extend the “multiplier effect” of the MICE economy to benefit more aspects and sectors of Macao.

