[infographic] Arrangements for Citywide Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) Programme

MACAU, October 31 - One Macao resident tested positive for COVID-19, classified as imported case; Individuals who have been to the express delivery area in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre between 25 and 28 October should take a nucleic acid test daily from today (30 October)

