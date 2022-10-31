Submit Release
Temporary closure of some Sports Bureau facilities

MACAU, October 31 - In response to the citywide nucleic acid testing scheme by the SAR Government, Sports Bureau facilities including Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Mong-Ha Sports Centre and Olympic Sports Centre Stadium will be temporarily closed to the public from 1 November 2022 (Tuesday) until further notice.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website www.sport.gov.mo, or call the hotline 2823636 during office hours.

