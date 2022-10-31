MACAU, October 31 - In response to the citywide nucleic acid testing scheme by the SAR Government, Sports Bureau facilities including Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion, Mong-Ha Sports Centre and Olympic Sports Centre Stadium will be temporarily closed to the public from 1 November 2022 (Tuesday) until further notice.
For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau’s website www.sport.gov.mo, or call the hotline 2823636 during office hours.
You just read:
Temporary closure of some Sports Bureau facilities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.