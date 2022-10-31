Citywide NAT to be conducted from 07:00 on 1 November to 11:00 on 2 November

MACAU, October 31 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that a citywide nucleic acid testing scheme will be conducted from 07:00 on 1 November (Tuesday) to 11:00 on 2 November (Wednesday). Detailed arrangements are as follows:

I. Time

From 07:00 on 1 November to 01:00 on 2 November

From 07:00 to 11:00 on 2 November

II. Target groups

Macao residents and all individuals staying in Macao;

No exemption will be made.

Notes:

To avoid repeat testing, all nucleic acid tests performed on 31 October - regardless of where the samples were collected or whether they were free or not - will be counted into the present citywide NAT scheme; However, people with yellow Macao Health Code and target groups of the key area NAT drives still need to satisfy the test frequency requirements previously prescribed by the health authorities; People with red Macao Health Code must have their sample collected at the designated location. If fever or other symptoms develop, an ambulance must be called for transferal to the hospital. Nucleic acid testing must be done at least 24 hours after COVID-19 vaccination.

III. Strictly on appointment basis

At present, all sampling stations operate strictly on an appointment basis. Members of the public who do not have an appointment booking are urged not to go to the sampling stations, as this may lead to crowd gathering.

The appointment system will be put into operation from 21:00 on 31 October. Free test booking link (result cannot be used for border-crossing purposes): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Self-paid test booking link (paper certificate can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for use in border-crossing, and will be counted in the citywide NAT scheme): https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook.

IV. Wear a KN95 mask when heading to the sampling stations

During the “6.18” epidemic, the government has distributed sufficient KN95 masks to the Macao populations. When heading to the sampling stations, members of the public should use personal protection properly and wear a KN95 mask throughout the journey.

V. NAT stations

There are caring stations, general stations (booking required) and self-paid stations (booking required).

All general stations and outdoor NAT stations have a priority channel in place. The caring stations and priority channels are open to children aged 6 years or less, elders aged 70 years or more, pregnant women, holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card or people with reduced mobility. One person could be allowed to accompany the above users if necessary.

VI. Save waiting time

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to make an appointment for testing in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize the priority channel there. As general testing stations are appointment-based, please arrive on time; late arrivals will have to book again.

Do not arrive too early; one may only arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled time, if necessary;

Make sure to bring along the original identity document (same document as registered in the Macao Health Code; travel document in the case of non-residents), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

Undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use.

VII. Take a look at the queuing information before going out for sampling

The booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations to enable accurate capacity management. Real-time waiting information (namely, the number of sampling booths, number of people waiting, expected waiting time, and number of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated 4 times every hour by diversified means. The expected waiting time is shown in three colours:

Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting off for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

VIII. No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

The present Citywide NAT does not have an exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested will be assigned a yellow health code after 11:00 on 2 November. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave until the test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subjected to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

IX. Perform rapid antigen self-test before heading to the NAT stations

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) after declaring the result to the Macao Health Code app. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities. While waiting for transferal, the concerned individuals should pay attention to the following:

Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to the quarantine station; Do not go out, avoid taking public transport; While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together; Do not undergo testing at NAT station, including the Citywide NAT.

X. Please allow employees to take the citywide NAT during working hours

To cooperate with the citywide NAT, employers are urged to allow their workers to go to the NAT stations for sampling during working hours.