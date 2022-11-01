Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Nalgae" (Update Time: 2022-11-01 05:00)

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 Evening on 2nd to the beginning on 3rd Medium
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon to evening on 1st Relatively High

Typhoon “Nalgae” is located about 480 km southeast of Macao, and is moving north-northwestward to the coastal area of Guangdong.

Under the joint influence of “Nalgae” and the northeast monsoon, local winds will intensify gradually.

It will be more cloudy with occasional showers and cooler in the next couple of days.

In addition, due to the astronomical high tide in the next few days and the approaching of “Nalgae”, flooding is possible in the inner harbor area between mid-night to early morning on 2nd to 3rd of November. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

