Registration Opening for “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2022)”

MACAU, November 1 - Organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), collaborated with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) and the local mobile telecommunications operators, the “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2022)” will be held on 3rd December this year. The theme of this year's course is “Frontier Technologies and Applications of Mobile Communications”, Huawei's training expert will introduce the trends and prospects of the mobile communications industry, the characteristics of next-generation communications technologies, and the innovative applications in the industry (such as mobile communications helping the development of the Metaverse), etc., in the form of video conferencing, so that local ICT professionals can understand industry trends and technological evolution, and continue to promote the innovative application of ICT in different fields.

The course is free and has 50 seats. A Huawei training certificate will be provided to participants. People aged 18 or above who are interested in mobile communication technologies and the innovative applications of related industries are welcome to apply (Priority will be given to the people working in ICT). Online registration is available from 09:00 on 1st November, 2022 through the web page of CPTTM https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/223 , and the deadline for registration is 17:45 on 14th November, 2022.

For details on the program, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) ( https://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo ). In case of any inquiries about this program, please contact Ms. Leong (Tel: 8396 8133) or Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8134) of the Information Technology Development Division of CTT, or send an email to ddtipro@ctt.gov.mo.

