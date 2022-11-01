Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter highlights:



Reported net income of $2.4 million or $0.83 per share.

Adjusted net income of $2.7 million or $0.93 per share, return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 14.31% (adjusted to exclude merger-related costs and PPP fees).

Commercial loan growth of $27.5 million since June 30, 2022

Dividend declared of $0.14 per share.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 with continued strong net income.

The Company recorded adjusted third quarter 2022 net income of $2.7 million ($0.93 per share), adjusted for $357 thousand ($287 thousand after tax) of merger-related expenses and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee income. This compares to adjusted third quarter 2021 net income of $2.4 million ($0.83 per share), adjusted for $820 thousand ($586 thousand after tax) of PPP fee income. The reported third quarter 2022 net income was $2.4 million ($0.83 per shares) compared to third quarter 2021 reported net income of $2.9 million ($1.04 per share).

Micah R. Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results and the hard work of our dedicated employees during a very busy quarter. We continue to see significant headwinds in our mortgage banking business based on interest rates and the housing market, offset somewhat by the increased value in mortgage servicing. And yet despite significant economic uncertainties, we grew our commercial loan portfolio by $27.5 million since June 30, 2022. We also saw an increase in our net interest income and net interest margin, particularly when excluding PPP fees. We also continued to maintain strong asset quality statistics. On August 23, 2022, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT Financial, Inc. (“HBT”) will merge with Town and Country Financial Corporation. We are proud to continue to deliver strong financial results as we prepare to join the HBT team and merge our two high-performing banks.”

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $896.3 million, up $3.7 million (0.4%), when compared to $892.6 million as of September 30, 2021. Total loans were $653.6 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $55.2 million from September 30, 2021. Investments were $165.4 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31.1 million when compared to September 30, 2021, reflecting the deployment of cash and other liquid assets into higher yielding investment instruments.

Total deposits were $741.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $26.3 million from September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $38.7 million when compared to December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by growth in demand, money market and savings deposits, offset by reductions in time and brokered deposits.

Net interest income was $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, roughly flat with the quarter ended September 30, 2021, but up $0.9 million when adjusting for PPP fees in both quarters. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.60%, up slightly from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 ($20.8 million) is flat compared to the same time period ended September 30, 2021 ($20.8 million), but up $1.6 million, or 8.6%, when adjusting for PPP fees.

Noninterest income was $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million when compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest income included a positive valuation adjustment to the carrying amount of mortgage servicing rights of $750,000 which partially offset the decrease in mortgage revenue due to the continued reduction in mortgage origination activity. The third quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $7.2 million was down slightly from $7.5 million for the third quarter 2021, also due to a decrease in mortgage-related expenses partially offset by expenses related to the merger.

The Company’s nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.69% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% as of September 30, 2021. When these ratios are adjusted for nonperforming loans that have a government guarantee, the ratios are 0.34% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.41% as of September 30, 2021.

Town and Country Bank maintains solid capital levels, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.91% and a total risk-based ratio of 14.47% as of September 30, 2022. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.17% and the total risk-based ratio was 15.29% as of September 30, 2021.

On August 23, 2022, the Company signed a merger agreement with HBT Financial, Inc. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $382 thousand ($305 thousand after tax) of expenses associated with the merger.

On October 27, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022. The company’s book value per share was $26.90 at September 30, 2022, down from $29.93 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $24.64 at September 30, 2022, compared to $27.60 at December 31, 2021, an 11% decrease due to the change in unrealized market value of the investment portfolio.

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

