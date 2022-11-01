Mister Car Wash Welcomes Luke Hartke

National Brand Adds New Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW, the nation's largest car wash company announced the addition of Luke Hartke as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Luke Hartke brings 16 years of experience in consumer services M&A to help Mister expand its location footprint. "We are excited to add Luke onboard to our amazing team," commented John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. "His track record of scaling a brand in the highly competitive and fragmented convenience and gas industry will be instrumental as we continue to build the Mister brand across the country."

Prior to joining Mister Car Wash, Hartke spent much of his career at Casey's General Store, a Fortune 400 company with 2,500 locations located primarily in the Midwest. At Casey's, he was instrumental in driving the company's expansion efforts by more than 1,000 stores during his tenure.

"I am excited to shine with Mister Car Wash," said Hartke. "I look forward to having a positive impact on Mister's future growth trajectory."

As part of the transition, Casey Lindsay is stepping down as Vice President of Corporate Development and will be retiring at the end of 2022.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com.

