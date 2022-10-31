Road work to impact travel on BLM’s Eagle Creek Road on Craig Mountain WMA

Construction work is underway to maintain and improve the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. Equipment operating along the roadway may impact travel, particularly during the work week. In addition, there may be periods when installation of structures, such as culverts and retaining walls, prevents road access. Notification of these limited access periods will be posted onsite, as well as through BLM Idaho social media.

Eagle Creek Road is a popular access point for the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area and the Lower Salmon River. Significant weather events during the past several years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the roadway, limiting vehicle travel.

“The planned improvements and maintenance work will provide long-term reliable vehicle access to public lands in the Eagle Creek drainage and along the Lower Salmon River,” stated BLM Cottonwood Field Office Manager Richard White.

Cook and Sons, LLC, a local construction company from Grangeville, is the contractor for the project.

The Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area is jointly managed by the BLM, State of Idaho, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy and the Nez Perce Tribe. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Vk0P7K.

- BLM -

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Follow BLM Idaho on Twitter, Facebook and Flickr @BLMIdaho