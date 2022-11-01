Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,747 in the last 365 days.

MSA Safety Declares Quarterly Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated MSA today declared a fourth quarter dividend of 46 cents per share on common stock, payable December 10, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. 

The Board also declared a dividend of 56-1/4 cents per share on preferred stock, payable December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

About MSA Safety 

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-declares-quarterly-dividend-301663453.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

You just read:

MSA Safety Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.