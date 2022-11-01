Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,685 in the last 365 days.

Granite Construction to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Granite Construction Incorporated GVA announced that Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 10, 2022 at 8:30AM Central Time. Mr. Larkin with meet with investors following the presentation. The presentation slides will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website at 8:00AM Central Time on November 10, 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite GVA is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005568/en/

You just read:

Granite Construction to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.