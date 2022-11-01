Submit Release
SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE, the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 8, 2022. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 8, at 10:50 a.m. CT (11:50 a.m. ET).

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE, is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

