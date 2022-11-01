Secretary of State’s Office releases statewide voter registration report ahead of 2022 General Election

PHOENIX – Arizona has more than 4.8 million registered voters who are eligible to participate in the 2022 General Election.

The quarterly report shows that about 4.1 million voters are active. This means their voter information is up to date. The number of inactive registered voters increased by about 100,000, to just over 689,000 voters since the quarterly voter registration update in August. Inactive voters are still registered and eligible to participate in elections, but are labeled inactive because:

· Two election mailings sent to the registration address were returned undeliverable; and

· The voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or otherwise updated their address

The complete quarterly voter registration report that includes county, legislative district and congressional district information is available at http://go.azsos.gov/t97q or by calling 1-877-THE-VOTE.

Tomorrow is the last recommended day for voters to mail back their ballot. After tomorrow, registered voters have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 to vote early in person for the General Election. Voters should contact their county recorder’s office with questions about emergency voting options this weekend and on Nov. 7.

Voters who are still holding on to their early ballot can return it to the following locations by 7 p.m. on Election Day:

The county recorder’s office

An authorized ballot drop-off location or drop-box

An early voting location

An Election Day voting location

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. For more information, visit Arizona.Vote.

-30-