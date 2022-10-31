FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 31, 2022 Construction Detour Continues in Bloomsburg, Columbia County Montoursville, PA – Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, continues this week. The roadwork improvement pro

​Montoursville, PA – Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of East Main Street and continue to the intersection of East 6th Street and Columbia Boulevard. Two-way traffic has been restored and most side streets have been re-opened.



The week of Tuesday, November 1st

Beginning Tuesday, November 1st, the reconstruction project will continue on East Street between Main Street and 6th Street. The contractor will be preparing the road surface for final paving over the entire roadway between Main Street and 6th Street, using alternating daylight traffic patterns with traffic controlled by flaggers. Construction will continue on sidewalk, streetlights, tree planting (red maple, hedge maple and yellowwood) and other associated work. There will also be work on East 6th street to return it to the two-way traffic condition as it was prior to construction.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Work on this project is expected to be completed by November 15th. HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

