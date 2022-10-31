Eight Arrests Following Operation Targeting Internet Crimes Against Juveniles

October 31, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. This operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity. A total of eight (8) arrests resulted from the operation.

Taking part in the operation were the following agencies: Altoona Police Department, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa State University Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, FBI, Polk County Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Intelligence-Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Division of Criminal Investigation-Major Crime Unit, and Division of Criminal Investigation-Cyber Crime Bureau.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

124.401(1)(d) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D felony

Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

