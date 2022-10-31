Eight Arrests Following Operation Targeting Internet Crimes Against Juveniles
October 31, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. This operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity. A total of eight (8) arrests resulted from the operation.
Taking part in the operation were the following agencies: Altoona Police Department, Des Moines Police Department, Iowa State University Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, FBI, Polk County Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Intelligence-Law Enforcement Intelligence Network, Division of Criminal Investigation-Major Crime Unit, and Division of Criminal Investigation-Cyber Crime Bureau.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:
James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
124.401(1)(d) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D felony
Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
