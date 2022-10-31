Sage reveals winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards

Top North American Sage Intacct VAR and Sage Intacct Accountants Program (SIAP) partners recognized for outstanding achievement in business growth and innovation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, recently announced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 partners took home awards – with the top partners across 9 categories receiving special recognition.



These awards are given annually to the company’s top performing channel partners in North America and recognize value added resellers (VARs) and accounting firms for their success in helping clients adapt to change and leverage Sage Intacct cloud financial software.

“Each year, the winners of our Sage Intacct Partner Awards are among the best of the best in this industry,” said Nancy Teixeira, SVP of Partner Strategy and Sales for Sage North America. “These firms continue to demonstrate the excellence that our channel partners provide in empowering customers to thrive in this challenging business climate by using Sage Intacct products to their fullest. The outstanding performance from these partners showcases the strength of the Sage partner network and highlights the incredible opportunity we offer firms looking to grow their business.”

This year’s winners of the Sage Intacct VAR Partner Awards were: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert LLP, CompuData, Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work, Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, LLC, RSM US LLP, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards were Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These firms were recognized for outstanding year-over-year growth and sales achievement.

In addition, several firms received special recognition:

Sage Intacct Partner of the Year – Baker Tilly

A leading advisory, tax, and assurance firm and provider of digital transformation solutions and services, Baker Tilly U.S. LLP (Baker Tilly) has a global customer presence across a wide-ranging set of industries. Baker Tilly is recognized for the 9th consecutive year for their excellent consulting, development, and technical services practices supporting the Sage Intacct development platform and business ecosystem.

Sage Intacct VAR Partner of the Year – Sockeye

Sockeye, a leading consulting company focused on implementing, customizing, and supporting its clients is Sage Intacct’s VAR Partner of the Year for 2022. Receiving this award for the first time, Sockeye is dedicated to helping its customers grow by providing best-in-class cloud financial solutions, business analysis, systems design, platform integration, consulting services and more.

Sage Intacct Accountants Program (SIAP) Partner of the Year – Consero Global

Consero Global is a leader in the cutting-edge Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS) model, providing a superior alternative to building and maintaining an in-house finance function for B2B and Investment Management clients. Offering the perfect blend of technology and people that scale, Consero delivers the services necessary to support a company's daily operations, accelerate growth, and prepare for the future.

Sage Intacct Growth Partners of the Year (CMRR) – Accordant Company, LBMC Technology Solutions, and RKL eSolutions

The Accordant Company has helped 4,100+ companies improve their business results by providing leading edge ERP and industry specific software solutions to customers. For 2022, Accordant continued to accelerate their Sage Intacct practice. The team has extensive knowledge across multiple industries including construction & real estate, financial services, franchise, professional services, and wholesale distribution.

LBMC Technology Solutions was founded as a traditional accounting firm in 1984 and has become the largest professional services solutions provider in Tennessee. LBMC is a top 40 firm in the country, an industry leader in accounting, finance, human resources, technology risk and information security, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals.

RKL eSolutions had helped hundreds of growing small and medium sized businesses maximize their technology resources and investments. Specializing in the needs of Entertainment, Software & SaaS, Professional Services, Manufacturing, and Nonprofit organizations, RKL’s experienced team of consultants continued to demonstrate excellent growth in 2022.

Sage Intacct Growth Partners of the Year (Deals) – Net at Work and RSM US LLP

Net at Work, a Sage Intacct partner since 2021, generated over 127% growth in YoY sales. The Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Founded in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers for its clients.

RSM US LLP achieved over 84% growth in YoY sales for 2022. RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services. Focused on middle market businesses, RSM is dedicated to developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

Sage Intacct Rookies Partner of the Year – Cherry Bekaert LLP and SWK Technologies

Cherry Bekaert LLP is a first year Sage Intacct partner headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Ranked among the largest accounting and consulting firms in the country, Cherry Bekaert provides guidance and support that helps its clients move forward to reach their organizational goals. In 2022, their significant achievement in adding new Sage Intacct customers was a standout among their peers.

SWK Technologies is also a first year Sage Intacct partner headquartered in East Hanover, NJ. SWK delights its customers and partners by providing solutions and expertise that transform their businesses and enable success. The team provides business management consulting services that help maximize value derived from technology investments.

Sage Intacct Canadian Partner of the Year – The Answer Company

Since 1994, The Answer Company has been helping organizations answer questions about investments in technology and information systems. Specializing in business management solutions to industries such as manufacturing, construction, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, nonprofit, and real estate, the team is dedicated to help make companies more successful at what they do.

Sage Intacct CRE Partner of the Year – Alliance Solutions Group

Alliance Solutions Group has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients with a team of experienced professionals specializing in providing software solutions (including Sage Intacct) to commercial and industrial contractors, specialty and subcontractors, residential builders, real estate managers, developers, government and corporate owners, and medical practices to help streamline business processes, control costs, and increase revenues.

Learn more about the Sage Intacct Partner Program here.

Press Contact:

Julian Hills

Julian.hills@sage.com

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ or www.sageintacct.com.



