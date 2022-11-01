Kingsview Partners Highlights “A Year Of Achievement” for CTA Buff Dormeier

Dormeier's Work Reflected in Professional Accomplishments and Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier, CMT, continues to garner accolades for his efforts in 2022 amid the launch of a new portfolio strategy. These newest accomplishments underscore his deep understanding of the market's technical aspects and emphasize his standing as a helpful resource for both his clients and the industry as a whole.

"Buff epitomizes Kingsview Partners' core philosophy, which is to Elevate the Standard of Care for our clients," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "His foresight and careful consideration, especially in what is best described as a tumultuous time, means that his clients feel sure their best interests are paramount."

This September, Kingsview celebrated the second anniversary of Dormeier's Volume Factor Global Unconstrained (VGFU) portfolio. At the same time, he launched another portfolio titled Volume Factor Dividend Tree (VFDT). Please visit the Kingsview Investment Management website to learn more about these portfolios and their offerings.

In related news, in June of 2022, Dormeier's Volume Factor Risk Overlay was named winner of The Technical Analyst's 2022 "Best Specialist Product Research Award." The Technical Analyst Awards, now in their 14th year, are the only awards devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional market. They are highly regarded within the financial markets, attracting participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe.

In April 2022, Dormeier was named to the Forbes/Shook 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List. Forbes partners with SHOOK Research to select advisors for this honor. He was chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

Among other qualifiers, Dormeier was named due to his ongoing guidance, especially while navigating volatile markets. His talent for dissecting market action and providing accurate forecasts has helped him standout from his peers.

This year's achievements align with Dormeier's history of professional accomplishments. He is also the recipient of the 2007 Charles H. Dow Award, Trader Planet's 2012 Star Award, 2013's Technical Analyst's Book of the Year, and 2021's Technical Analyst of the Year Finalist.

About the Technical Analyst Awards

Nominations for the Technical Analyst awards were open to any institution or company within the financial markets that provided services, software or carried out work in relation to technical analysis, data, trading software and/or artificial intelligence during calendar year 2021. Kingsview Investment Management's Volume Factor Global Unconstrained strategy was selected the winner of the Best Specialist Product/Research category based upon review by an independent panel of judges assessing the practical application of the product to the financial markets, its originality, its ease of use and its value in trading and investing. There were 15 entrants total in the category and an administration fee of $130 was paid to enter.

About Forbes/Shook Best In State:

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Further details on the methodology can be found at Methodology: Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2022.

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners is a unique alternative in a crowded field of financial advisory offerings. The firm holds a simple belief that quality of service, knowledge of subject matter and fairness can all coalesce into a successful business. Dedication to their clients' welfare serves as a foundational trait, and one deeply entrenched within the cultural fabric of Kingsview. For many, the financial services industry has fallen dramatically short of meeting their needs, but Kingsview aims to do better and is dedicated to "Elevating the Standard of Care."

To achieve this mission, Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based, Registered Investment Advisor serving thousands of individual clients across the nation. Complementing the firm's advisory business is its full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services. Finally, Kingsview Partners works to ensure clients have access to high-value, low-cost, professionally managed investments via Kingsview Investment Management, a standalone asset manager providing investment portfolios to meet nearly any client need.