The National Association of Neonatal Therapists Announces Upcoming 2022 Virtual Summit
Online event will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with speaker, Jereon Dudink, MD, PhDCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) will host a 60-minute Virtual Summit including a live discussion on Tuesday, December 6th from 1:00–2:00 PM EST. The annual event is ideal for introducing highly relevant subject matter to a global audience.
This year’s topic is The Importance of Sleep in Early Life Brain Development. Dr. Dudink will discuss neonatal sleep physiology, the link between sleep and early brain development, methods to quantify neonatal sleep, and possible ways to optimize sleep in the first months after birth.
Dudink states, “In the womb babies sleep almost the whole day, but in the NICU they sleep far less. We don’t know if it is a causal effect [of less sleep], but we know that the connectivity in the brain of babies that are born preterm is less than those that are born term.”
The cutting-edge research conducted by Dr. Dudink aims to determine the effects of sleep-wake states on early brain development and how clinical factors in the NICU influence sleep states using a validated sleep scoring system for preterm babies and new sleep monitoring technology.
NANT Virtual Summit is a complimentary online event. A recording will be made available to all registrants. CE Credit will be offered for OTs, PTs, and SLPs. Participants must view the entire presentation and complete a learning assessment to receive CE Credit. Partial credit will not be awarded.
Participants must register for the 2022 NANT Virtual Summit to attend.
Visit nantvirtualsummit.com to register and for more information. This is time sensitive, as the Summit takes place on Tuesday, December 6th.
The National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) is the professional organization that serves neonatal occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologists. NANT supports neonatal therapists’ professional and personal development by providing highly focused continuing education, resources, standards, mentoring, and connection while advancing the specialty globally. NANT aims to improve the quality of life and neurodevelopmental outcomes for babies who begin their lives in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) through the unique contributions of neonatal therapy.
Questions regarding CE credit should be directed to the National Association of Neonatal Therapists at info@neonataltherapists.com.
