AUSTRALIAN STAR WILLIAM PRESCOTT BOARDS US PROJECTS (AFM Update)
William is the number one comedic Australian actor working today, it’s no surprise he’s been asked to sign on to these exciting projects”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Glitch’ star William Prescott has joined the cast for a number of American projects that will make use of the ‘The Next Big Thing’ star's talents and diverse skill set. The projects have been arranged by his US representatives. Prescott is next due to appear in Netflix feature ‘We Have a Ghost’ alongside freshly minted Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge, ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour, Marvel’s Anthony Mackie, among many other A-list names.
With AFM currently happening this week, and in anticipation of an awards season expected to be dominated by international actors, the attachments reinforce how popular foreign talent are with American producers in what is now very much a globalized industry.
The critically acclaimed Prescott is well known to fans for his hilarious work in ‘Tom Cruise Disorder’, ‘Beat Bugs’ and ‘In Newcastle Tonight’, and will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-announced role in one of HBOMax’s most popular series.
Exact titles and plot details for Prescott’s future projects remain under wraps, but information disclosed to editors highlights the broad range of stories that continue to be made in an increasingly competitive landscape for buyers.
In the first project, Prescott will play the lead love interest in a series of video projects for Chase Hollywood Inc.
Prescott’s other upcoming project comes from acclaimed talent who have recently worked with Netflix. That project will also call on Prescott’s expert theater-trained voice skills, which are rare in the US acting market. As Prescott’s representatives shared, “William is the number one comedic Australian actor working today, it’s no surprise he’s been asked to sign on to these exciting projects.”
In a statement, Prescott expressed his gratitude for the attachments.
“I am beyond excited and grateful to be a part of such groundbreaking projects and to be working alongside such talented people. I can’t wait to breathe life into these characters."
