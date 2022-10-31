Kentucky Bourbon & Land, Dave Herrera expresses his love for farmland in the Derby State with his NEW SONG Creek Valley
NEW Music & Video here - about being free and one with the LAND!
taking care of land and property is special, it is a freedom, you feel free, it is rejuvenating, you can feel the heartbeat through the character and beauty of land and property”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Herrera has a written a personal song about being one with his property, as demonstrated in this NEW Single “Creek Valley,” a story about a putting love, sweat and tears into a property that will be there for him giving a priceless emotion and feeling while taking care of the farm.
— Dave Herrera
Herrera said, “taking care of land and property is special, it is a freedom, you feel free, it is rejuvenating, you can feel the heartbeat through the character and beauty of land and property” as Herrera wrote in his lyrics "hear the land calling; in my head, I'm free like a bird in the valley breeze, take me back, hold me tight; and I'll never leave”.
Herrera wrote the track with the help of Cory Coppin co-writer and Herrera also produced the track.
Herrera is continuing to work on more music, coming soon!
