Saskatchewan Schools Add More Than 400 Educational Assistants Into Classrooms To Support Students

There are now several hundred more educational assistants in schools throughout the province, providing important in-class support for thousands of Saskatchewan students. Approximately 200 of these positions are provided by the Government of Saskatchewan's $7 million in targeted funding for school divisions to increase the number of educational assistants for the 2022-23 school year.

"Educational assistants are valued support staff that provide significant contributions to student learning," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Our government will continue to ensure school divisions have the funding they need to support students, staff and their school communities."

According to preliminary reporting by school divisions, more than 400 additional educational assistants are working in Saskatchewan schools compared to September 2021. Hiring of educational assistants is continual throughout the school year as student needs are assessed.

As part of the 2022-23 budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $2 billion in Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions. In addition to a record increase in operating funding, the province is also providing school divisions with a one-time investment of $20 million for the 2022-23 school year to assist with increased fuel and insurance costs, and ensure resources are not diverted from the classroom.

