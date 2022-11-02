OpenGov and Procurated Announce Platform Integration to Expand Access to Supplier Reviews
Users of OpenGov’s eProcurement system will now be able to access 45,000 peer-written supplier reviews.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appearing at Transform, OpenGov’s annual thought leadership conference, Procurated Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Yarkin and OpenGov SVP, Product Development, Thao Jones-Hill announced the integration of Procurated’s proprietary vendor performance management data into the OpenGov eProcurement platform.
OpenGov users will be able to access more than 45,000 reviews of 12,000 suppliers natively embedded inside the OpenGov system. Users will see Procurated’s vendor performance score, an average of the ratings provided by other government officials, beside the suppliers’ names wherever they appear.
Jones-Hill said, “At every customer-facing event we attend, supplier ratings are one of the most common feature requests we receive. This is easily one of the top five things we hear from users today. Our users have also grown accustomed to using peer reviews in their personal lives as consumers and need to be able to read peer reviews in their professional lives as purchasers. We are thrilled to be able to meet this demand through our partnership with Procurated.”
The integration will allow OpenGov users to factor in the past performance of suppliers when making critical procurement decisions, ensuring that they pick the partners best able to meet their critical requirements. Additionally, users will be able to provide reviews of the suppliers they most frequently use inside the OpenGov solution, with all the reviews added to Procurated’s repository of peer reviews.
“My very last act as a state chief procurement officer was to win funding for an eProcurement system. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful they are as a force for transformational change in government,” said Yarkin. “And now, by combining eProcurement technology with the power of procurement community collaboration, OpenGov has brought innovation to the next level, which is great for their users and the industry.”
The companies expect the integration to be completed by the end of 2022.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
About Procurated
Procurated is the largest supplier ratings and reviews platform built for the public sector. It was founded in 2019 by the former Chief Procurement Officer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Procurated is a completely free tool for governmental and educational institutions. It allows them to easily find the highest rated suppliers and to read dozens or hundreds of reviews about specific companies. To date, 47,000 reviews have been written by public sector purchasers on the platform.
