GT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Business Update

Announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022)

$20.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022, is expected to provide runway to fund operations into 2023.

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “GTB”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced third quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

“While the operating environment for early-stage biotech companies remain challenged, we carry forward a strong operating plan that takes us comfortably through to our next series of development milestones in 2023”, said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of GT Biopharma. “Additionally, we remain firm in our conviction and ability to take GT Biopharma’s second-generation proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager into the clinic. We also remain very encouraged by the strong body of preclinical evidence we are building across the solid tumor and hematological cancer landscape.”

Poster Presentations

Two poster presentations accepted at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022)



Quarterly Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Summary

Cash Position: The Company reported total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (“Cash”) of $20.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $23.7 million as of June 30, 2022 and $32.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The current Cash is expected to provide ample runway to fund operations into 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: We recorded R&D expenses of $2.8 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $1.8 million over prior year comparable period. We recorded R&D expenses of $5.9 million and $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of $2.6 million over prior year comparable period. R&D expenses increased primarily due to hiring of additional employees and professionals in 2022 and costs associated with the continued development and manufacturing of our most advanced second generation TriKE® product candidates GTB-3650 and GTB-5550.

Selling, General and Administrative (S,G&A) Expenses: We recorded S,G&A expenses of $4.3 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $0.6 million over prior year comparable period. We recorded G&A expenses of $9.5 million and $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, a decrease of $26.6 million over the prior year comparable period. The decrease in S,G&A resulted primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation to consultants, officers and directors. We recorded additional expenses during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 that consisted of legal, finance, consulting and professional fees in support of our planned growth and new public company compliance initiatives.

Net Loss: We recorded a net loss of $6.9 million or $0.22 per share and $5.5 million or $0.17 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We recorded a net loss of $15.3 million or $0.48 per share and $40.0 million or $1.54 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same comparable period in 2021, and decrease in net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same comparable period in 2021, resulted primarily due to increase in R&D expenses and reduction in S,G&A expenses as discussed above.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are only made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contacts:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value)





September 30 December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,465 $ 8,968 Short-term investments 18,319 23,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88 190 Total Current Assets 20,872 32,169 Operating lease right-of-use asset 190 - Deposits 9 - TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,071 $ 32,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,325 $ 8,220 Accrued expenses 1,537 1,901 Current operating lease liability 106 - Derivative liability 57 138 Total Current Liabilities 5,025 10,259 Non-current operating lease liability 92 - Total Liabilities 5,117 10,259 Stockholders’ Equity Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 15,000,000 shares authorized Series C - 96,230 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Common stock, par value $0.001, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 32,507,618 shares and 32,061,989 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





33







32

Common stock issuable zero shares and 327,298 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - 1,113 Additional paid in capital 684,804 674,348 Accumulated deficit (668,884 ) (653,584 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 15,954 21,910 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 21,071 $ 32,169





GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating Expenses Research and development (includes $201 and $0 of expense from stock compensation to officers, employees and directors vesting during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and $327 and $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 2,743 1,008 5,969 3,287 Selling, general and administrative (includes $2,743 and $577 of expense from stock compensation granted to officers, employees and directors during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and $3,527 and $15,450 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 4,280 4,946 9,510 36,050 Loss from Operations 7,023 5,954 15,479 39,337 Other (Income) Expense Interest income (107 ) (32 ) (151 ) (32 ) Interest expense - - - 696 Change in fair value of derivative liability (58 ) (502 ) (81 ) (43 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities 23 33 53 33 Total Other (Income) Expense (142 ) (501 ) (179 ) 654 Net Loss $ (6,881 ) $ (5,453 ) $ (15,300 ) $ (39,991 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 31,380,634 31,381,282 31,723,792 25,945,827





GT BIOPHARMA, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)