Allied Announces Closing of Newly Completed Urban Office Component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Allied’s prospectus supplement dated November 12, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 2, 2021, as amended on November 11, 2021.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert in Montréal. The forward purchase of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert was announced in July 2021 as part of the acquisition of the urban office component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal.



