Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,534 in the last 365 days.

Allied Announces Closing of Newly Completed Urban Office Component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Allied’s prospectus supplement dated November 12, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 2, 2021, as amended on November 11, 2021.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert in Montréal. The forward purchase of 700 Rue Saint-Hubert was announced in July 2021 as part of the acquisition of the urban office component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416)977-0643
memory@alliedreit.com

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Allied Announces Closing of Newly Completed Urban Office Component of Place Gare Viger in Montréal

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.