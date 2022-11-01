D&J Mechanical, LLC Now Serves Brownville and LaGrange, Maine with Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

Heat pump installer specialist D&J Mechanical, LLC brings trusted installation services and expertise to Brownville and LaGrange, Maine.

LAGRANGE, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC announced the expansion of its heat pump installation services to the communities of Brownville and LaGrange, Maine. With the addition of Brownville and LaGrange, the expert heat pump installer now serves eight towns in Piscataquis County, six towns in Penobscot County, and two towns in Somerset County.

The upper and central regions of Maine get very cold over the winter, including Brownville, LaGrange, and the surrounding countryside. Temperatures regularly drop to 15°F and lower, so heating solutions are essential for great quality of life. D&J Mechanical, LLC provides quality heat pump solutions to local residents and business owners in Brownville, LaGrange, and nearby communities.

"We look forward to serving our community with heat pump installations in LaGrange and Brownville," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "For best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance, our Mitsubishi mini-split systems are sure to satisfy. We also provide ongoing maintenance and repair services for homeowners and businesses in the local area. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we help customers to maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills."

Located in Piscataquis County, Brownville is a small town that includes the villages of Brownville, Knight's Landing, and Brownville Junction. This beautiful part of Maine is close to the 100-Mile Wilderness, which makes it a popular launching point for visitors and locals alike. LaGrange is a nearby town situated just over the border in Penobscot County and is associated with the great Appalachian Trail. Quality heating solutions are essential for anyone living or working in this region.

D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump services, from initial installation to ongoing maintenance and emergency repair. The company provides proven heating solutions for the cold Maine climate, and versatile cooling and ventilation services for the humid, warmer months. Dan Hartford has more than 10 years of HVAC experience. As a long-term local trusted by the community, Dan provides great products and first-class customer service that people can rely on. He has vast experience with HVAC equipment and knows how to install heat pumps properly for different applications and building types. D&J Mechanical, LLC is happy to bring its heat pump installation service to the communities of Brownville and LaGrange.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.