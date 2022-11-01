6 Figure Insider New Entrepreneur Training Platform Launched By Shreya Banerjee and Paul Counts of Marketing Counts
A new training platform, 6 Figure Insider, dedicated to helping new entrepreneurs start and grow an online business has just launched.
It feels good to help entrepreneurs worldwide reach their dreams. It does not matter where you are in your life; you can always restart.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new training platform dedicated to helping new entrepreneurs start and grow an online business has just launched. Shreya Banerjee and Paul Counts, Co-Founders of Marketing Counts, proudly announce that their new education platform, 6 Figure Insider, is enrolling new entrepreneurs globally.
— Shreya Banerjee
The 6 Figure Insider platform is focused around helping new entrepreneurs, stay-at-home parents, and career individuals who want to start and grow an online business on the side. The platform is “6 Figure Insider” because it aims to teach business models that allow people to potentially create a six figure annual income through their own business.
Within 6 Figure Insider, members will find step-by-step training, access to tools, and add-on training that teach them seven different ways to build an online business. During the launch, they are offering a free marketing plan at https://www.6figureinsider.com/plan.
“It feels good to help entrepreneurs worldwide reach their dreams. It does not matter where you are in your life; you can always restart,” says Shreya Banerjee, who left her successful corporate career to pursue her online business. “When my son was born, I knew that I needed to make a change to go back to running an online business. I am happy to share my process for going full-time online.”
A shocking statistic motivated Banerjee and Counts to launch 6 Figure Insider. According to numerous articles and studies, most new businesses fail in their first few years. Since middle school, Counts has been successfully running a cash-flow-positive business.
So the idea that most businesses fail within their first few years was something he knew they could help with. After deeper research, Banerjee and Counts discover seven core reasons businesses fail in their first few years.
“We set out to create a training platform that reversed this statistic once and for all and created training that resolves every single leading cause for why businesses fail in their first few years,” said Counts. “Armed with this training, we believe that entrepreneurs can exponentially increase their chances of success.”
Individuals interested in learning more and wanting to download a free marketing plan are encouraged to go to https://www.6figureinsider.com/plan today.
“The 6 Figure Insider platform is a transfer of our 30+ years of combined online business experience into one spot where any entrepreneur can benefit from it,” added Counts.
About Marketing Counts
Marketing Counts is a Seattle digital marketing agency centered around education backed by serial entrepreneurs in Banerjee and Counts. Their company provides Fractional CMO, digital marketing services, and consulting to small and enterprise clients. They are proud of their Marketing Counts curriculum, which was found in over 140 Washington state high schools.
Adding the 6 Figure Insider education platform for entrepreneurs to their mix of offerings was a perfect fit as they both come from a background in creating, launching, and selling online courses.
For additional information, please get in touch with Shreya Banerjee or Paul Counts at workwithus@marketingcounts.com.
