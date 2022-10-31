University of Arkansas Contracts Dalrada Corporation's Deposition Technology Ltd. to Build a Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition Tool

Semiconductor machine bridges the gap between basic research and high-volume manufacturing for the college

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO ("Dalrada") announced today that its subsidiary, Deposition Technology ("DepTec"), has been contracted by the University of Arkansas to build a deposition system that will ultimately help enable a straightforward and efficient path to high-volume manufacturing for SiC devices and circuits.

The purchase was made possible through DepTec's partner, CSI Semiconductor Solutions Ltd., and the machine itself – a Novellus C1 PECVD system – will be used to deposit insulating films which are critical in the silicon carbide chip-making process.

A well-known workhorse within the world of semiconductors, the Novellus system is a stable and reliable platform that will be remanufactured to match the unique specifications of the university, specifically the new on-campus Multi-User Silicon Carbide (MUSiC) Research and Fabrication Facility.

A primary mission of the facility is to bridge the gap between basic research and high-volume manufacturing by offering industry-compatible prototyping fabrication. The Novellus C1 will play a critical role in achieving that mission.

John Ransom, Managing Director of the MUSiC Research and Fabrication Facility, said of the new deposition tool, "We are happy to announce that with the purchase of the Novellus Concept 1 from DepTec and CSI Semiconductor Solutions, MUSiC is well on its way to the goal of providing industry-compatible capabilities."

DepTec's Director, Rob MacKenzie, echoed Ransom's sentiments and is excited about the project and what it means for DepTec going forward, saying, "Working with the University of Arkansas will help us continue to extend our reach within the technology sector and allow us to further design-in control improvements on this cornerstone of the deposition arena."

About Deposition Technology

Deposition Technology (DepTec) was founded in 2004 to provide refurbished Varian PVD Systems, including the 3180/3190, 3290 and XM-90 systems, as well as the Novellus Concept 1 and 2 PECVD Systems.

Over the years, the company has developed re-manufacturing capabilities and robust upgrades to legacy systems to keep them in operation while updating them with the latest technology and advanced features.

In 2014, DepTec developed its own unique PVD system, the EVOS, and entered the OEM arena. The company now has multiple systems installed to assist in producing devices used in the latest medical and communications products.

DepTec innovates with continuous R&D programs, developing the next generation of precision equipment and upgrades. For more information, please visit www.deptec.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation DFCO is a future-facing organization that continually produces disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Since 1982, Dalrada has redefined possibilities while boldly addressing global challenges with transformative innovations that drive targeted advances in emerging markets for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Dalrada Financial Corporation is committed to positively impacting people, businesses, and the planet through sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About MUSiC

The University of Arkansas' Multi-User Silicon Carbide Fabrication and Research Facility will be the only openly accessible fabrication facility in the U.S. In addition to offering commercial capabilities to industry, the new facility will be open to researchers and will position itself as a teaching facility to train the next generation of semiconductor researchers and engineers. For more information, please visit UAPower.Group/MUSiC.

